Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Fiscal Policy Concerns

Euro zone bond yields increased, with 30-year bonds experiencing significant growth. Investor concerns over high government debt sustainability and looming confidence votes in France contribute to market volatility. Meanwhile, inflation data and speculation on central bank rate changes continue to influence economic outlooks across European markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:36 IST
Euro zone bond yields experienced an uptick on Friday, with 30-year bonds marking the largest monthly increase in five months. This trend reflects sustained pressure on long-dated debt within developed economies, driven by investor concerns over high government debt levels.

Germany's 30-year yield ascended by 12 basis points this month, reaching its peak since 2011, and French bonds saw yields rise 27 basis points amid heightened political uncertainty, as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces a confidence vote.

Meanwhile, Italian bonds aligned with peers, slightly increasing to 3.60%, as inflation data from Europe offered minimal surprises, and central bank rate cut speculations shaped economic projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

