Transforming Urban Cleanliness: A Push for Visible Change

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has called on states and union territories to focus on 'visible cleanliness' in cities, urging a faster transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

In a virtual meeting led by Minister Manohar Lal, the ministry highlighted the need to prioritize neglected areas, such as legacy waste dumpsites, for beautification within a set timeline.

The ministry stated that over 8 lakh CTUs have already been revamped, with a structured plan for timely CTU clearance through citizen mobilization and partnerships with public and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)