Transforming Urban Cleanliness: A Push for Visible Change
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry urged states and union territories to prioritize visible urban cleanliness and accelerate the transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0. A high-level meeting emphasized addressing neglected waste areas and beautifying cities through collaboration and citizen engagement.
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has called on states and union territories to focus on 'visible cleanliness' in cities, urging a faster transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.
In a virtual meeting led by Minister Manohar Lal, the ministry highlighted the need to prioritize neglected areas, such as legacy waste dumpsites, for beautification within a set timeline.
The ministry stated that over 8 lakh CTUs have already been revamped, with a structured plan for timely CTU clearance through citizen mobilization and partnerships with public and private sectors.
