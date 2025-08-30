Left Menu

Transforming Urban Cleanliness: A Push for Visible Change

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry urged states and union territories to prioritize visible urban cleanliness and accelerate the transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0. A high-level meeting emphasized addressing neglected waste areas and beautifying cities through collaboration and citizen engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:46 IST
Transforming Urban Cleanliness: A Push for Visible Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has called on states and union territories to focus on 'visible cleanliness' in cities, urging a faster transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

In a virtual meeting led by Minister Manohar Lal, the ministry highlighted the need to prioritize neglected areas, such as legacy waste dumpsites, for beautification within a set timeline.

The ministry stated that over 8 lakh CTUs have already been revamped, with a structured plan for timely CTU clearance through citizen mobilization and partnerships with public and private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany
2
Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Egypt
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

 India
4
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025