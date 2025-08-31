Left Menu

Flood Warnings Trigger Evacuations in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district administration issued an alert prompting residents in Sultanpur Lodhi to evacuate due to rising water levels in the Beas river after heavy rains. Authorities, prioritizing safety, have deployed Army and disaster response teams for evacuation efforts as the meteorological department predicts further rainfall.

The Kapurthala district in Punjab is on high alert as rising water levels in the Beas river, fueled by incessant rains, pose a threat to local residents.

With water levels reaching 2.35 lakh cusecs, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal urged residents in low-lying areas to evacuate to safer zones to ensure safety.

Army and state disaster response teams are actively evacuating affected populations, while areas in Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath are identified as severely impacted.

