Flood Warnings Trigger Evacuations in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district in Punjab is on high alert as rising water levels in the Beas river, fueled by incessant rains, pose a threat to local residents.

With water levels reaching 2.35 lakh cusecs, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal urged residents in low-lying areas to evacuate to safer zones to ensure safety.

Army and state disaster response teams are actively evacuating affected populations, while areas in Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath are identified as severely impacted.