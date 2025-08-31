Jammu & Kashmir Cloudbursts Devastate Kishtwar District: Relief Efforts Underway

Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district experienced devastating cloudbursts on August 26, damaging 224 residential houses, officials reported. Efforts are underway to assist the affected families as Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh lead the coordination.

Out of the damaged houses, around 50 were destroyed, 140 severely impacted, and the rest suffered partial damage. The cloudbursts damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges, across several locations in Marwah and Warwan sub-divisions. Relief operations include providing urgent rations, clearing debris, and restoring essential services.

Deputy Commissioner Sharma visited the severely affected areas, directing teams to prioritize critical recovery actions. Efforts include assessing agricultural losses for compensation, addressing livestock casualties, and restoring safe water supplies. Sharma assured locals of a dedicated approach towards relief and long-term protective measures to mitigate future disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)