COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

COP30 president-designate calls for a shift from negotiations to implementation at the climate summit in Belem. The summit should engage diverse stakeholders to showcase initiatives and aim to mobilise USD 1.3 trillion for global climate action, as highlighted by industry experts and special envoys.

The upcoming COP30 climate summit in Belem, under the leadership of president-designate Andre Correa do Lago, is set to transition from mere negotiations to concrete implementation. The summit aims to involve a wider range of stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive participation from civil society, business, and different countries.

Correa do Lago emphasized that COP30 should be not just about agreements but about actionable results. Currently, more than 500 initiatives have been pledged, highlighting Belem's potential to serve as a platform for showcasing effective climate solutions. This year's summit aims to convert solidarity promises into tangible actions.

COP30 will revolve around four key pillars: negotiations, the summit, an Action Agenda, and action mobilisation. Experts like Ana Toni and Jonathan Pershing stress the urgent need for substantial funding, targeting USD 1.3 trillion annually, to address both climate mitigation and adaptation. India and Brazil are positioned as pivotal players in driving this transformation forward.

