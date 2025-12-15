Left Menu

Germany to face Ghana in World Cup warmup after draw blocks Ivory Coast plans

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:18 IST
Germany to face Ghana in World Cup warmup after draw blocks Ivory Coast plans
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will face Ghana in March to prepare for the World Cup after the draw blocked a planned friendly with the Ivory Coast.

Germany and Ghana both confirmed Monday they will play in Stuttgart on March 30, three days after an already-scheduled away game for Julian Nagelsmann's team in Switzerland.

The Ivory Coast had been announced as Germany's opponent in Stuttgart but that game had to be called off after the two teams were drawn in the same World Cup group, along with Ecuador and newcomer Curacao.

Germany also has plans for games against Finland and the United States closer to the tournament.

Ghana's coach is Germany-born Otto Addo, who played for Ghana and won the German league title as a player with Borussia Dortmund.

''We are very much looking forward to the clash with Otto's team. Their strong transition play can give us a taste of what to expect in the World Cup group match against Ivory Coast,'' Germany coach Nagelsmann said. Following friendly losses to South Korea and Japan last month, the Germany game offers Ghana a chance to prepare against a four-time World Cup-winning nation before facing a tough group with England, Croatia and Panama at the World Cup.

'This is an amazing opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. Germany are a good side, and we can't wait to face them in Stuttgart,'' Addo said. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025