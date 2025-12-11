eThekwini Launches Municipal Climate Change Forum to Strengthen Local Climate Action

In a decisive move to address the mounting impacts of climate change, the eThekwini Municipality has officially launched the Municipal Forum for Climate Change at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC). The Forum is intended to serve as a powerful multi-stakeholder platform that strengthens the city’s climate resilience efforts and supports South Africa’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The initiative aligns with the Climate Change Act, No. 22 of 2024, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and reinforces eThekwini’s long-standing leadership in climate policy and sustainable development.

Responding to Increasing Climate Risks

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba highlighted the urgency of climate action by recalling the devastating April 2022 floods, one of the worst natural disasters in South Africa’s history. The floods claimed more than 450 lives, displaced thousands of residents, and caused damage exceeding billions of rands.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat. Scientific evidence shows that rainfall during this event was 30% higher due to climate change, and projections indicate this figure could double by 2050–2070. We must act now to prepare for these impacts,” Xaba said.

The Mayor stressed that the Forum will play a key role in protecting vulnerable communities, improving municipal readiness and enabling evidence-based decision-making.

A Platform for Inclusive, Coordinated Climate Governance

The Municipal Forum brings together:

Civil society organisations

Traditional leaders

Business and industry representatives

Academia and research institutions

Youth formations

Environmental NGOs and community activists

This inclusive structure is designed to ensure that climate action is community-driven, equitable and aligned with national and provincial frameworks.

National Government Welcomes the Initiative

Mikateko Sithole, Director for Climate Change Monitoring and Evaluation: Impact and Adaptation at the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), commended eThekwini for its leadership.

“Forums like this are critical to ensure that local implementation aligns with national priorities and that communities are empowered to respond effectively to climate risks,” Sithole said.

She noted that the Climate Change Act now provides a legal framework for coordinated climate action across all spheres of government, making municipal-level structures essential for implementation.

eThekwini’s Track Record in Climate Leadership

eThekwini has consistently been recognised as a frontrunner in climate governance:

In 2015, it became the first African municipality to adopt an integrated climate change strategy.

It later developed a Climate Action Plan aligned with the global 1.5°C goal.

The Durban Climate Change Strategy and Implementation Plan, approved in June 2022, now guides the city’s climate policy direction.

These initiatives have helped position the city as a leader in resilience-building, sustainable urban development and climate adaptation.

What the Launch Programme Covered

The launch included detailed presentations from:

DFFE, outlining national requirements under the Climate Change Act

KwaZulu-Natal EDTEA, highlighting provincial climate priorities

eThekwini municipal officials, who showcased local climate plans, adaptation projects and ongoing community-based initiatives

The Forum will oversee implementation of the Durban Climate Change Strategy, track progress, support aligned mitigation and adaptation work, and ensure that no community is left behind in the transition to a climate-resilient future.