Left Menu

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir experienced heavy rains Tuesday evening, with predictions of more to come. While most areas saw light to moderate rainfall, south Kashmir faced heavy falls. Authorities remain vigilant for potential cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, though current water levels are below flood alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:49 IST
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday evening, several regions of Kashmir experienced heavy rainfall as the Meteorological Department forecasted the potential for even more intense showers in some sectors of the valley.

Officials reported that while much of the valley saw light to moderate precipitation, certain areas in south Kashmir were hit by heavier downpours. Government departments remain on high alert due to the weather forecast, although major rivers and water bodies, including the Jhelum, are currently below flood alert levels.

The Meteorological Department warned of possible moderate to heavy rain across the Pir Panjal range and south Kashmir, especially over Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam districts. There are concerns about cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in vulnerable locations over the next 16 hours.

TRENDING

1
Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

 India
2
Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in B...

 Global
3
Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pressures

Brazil's Coffee Price Surge: 3 Corações and Melitta Respond to Economic Pres...

 Global
4
Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025