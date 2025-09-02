Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast
Kashmir experienced heavy rains Tuesday evening, with predictions of more to come. While most areas saw light to moderate rainfall, south Kashmir faced heavy falls. Authorities remain vigilant for potential cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, though current water levels are below flood alerts.
On Tuesday evening, several regions of Kashmir experienced heavy rainfall as the Meteorological Department forecasted the potential for even more intense showers in some sectors of the valley.
Officials reported that while much of the valley saw light to moderate precipitation, certain areas in south Kashmir were hit by heavier downpours. Government departments remain on high alert due to the weather forecast, although major rivers and water bodies, including the Jhelum, are currently below flood alert levels.
The Meteorological Department warned of possible moderate to heavy rain across the Pir Panjal range and south Kashmir, especially over Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam districts. There are concerns about cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in vulnerable locations over the next 16 hours.
