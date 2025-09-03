Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai

In a swift operation, two Indian rock pythons found their way back to nature after being rescued from urban locations in Mumbai and Thane within a mere day. The intense monsoon rains have driven these reptiles from their usual habitats, raising alarm among city dwellers.

A school in Mulund West and a housing society in Thane West became unexpected homes for the snakes, as announced by Pawan Sharma, the founder-president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare. The increase in reptile sightings is attributed to the region's flooding conditions.

The rescued pythons underwent medical examinations and, in cooperation with the forest department, were released back into the wild. This highlights the ongoing efforts to balance urban development and wildlife safety in flood-prone areas like Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)