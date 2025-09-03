Left Menu

Rains Prompt Reptile Rescues in Mumbai

Two Indian rock pythons were rescued within 24 hours from a school and a housing society in Mumbai and Thane. The heavy rains have displaced reptiles from their natural habitats, increasing their visibility in urban areas. The pythons were safely examined and returned to the wild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, two Indian rock pythons found their way back to nature after being rescued from urban locations in Mumbai and Thane within a mere day. The intense monsoon rains have driven these reptiles from their usual habitats, raising alarm among city dwellers.

A school in Mulund West and a housing society in Thane West became unexpected homes for the snakes, as announced by Pawan Sharma, the founder-president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare. The increase in reptile sightings is attributed to the region's flooding conditions.

The rescued pythons underwent medical examinations and, in cooperation with the forest department, were released back into the wild. This highlights the ongoing efforts to balance urban development and wildlife safety in flood-prone areas like Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

