Indonesia and China's Coastal Collaboration: The Giant Sea Wall Project

In a significant development, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held talks with China's President Xi Jinping about their cooperative plan to construct a massive sea wall along Java's northern coast.

The project, known as the Giant Sea Wall, aims to enhance climate resilience and is expected to span 15 to 20 years at a staggering cost of $80 billion.

This meeting took place in Beijing following Prabowo's surprising participation in China's military parade, a move that sparked protests back in Indonesia.

