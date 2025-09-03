Left Menu

Indonesia and China's Coastal Collaboration: The Giant Sea Wall Project

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese President Xi Jinping are collaborating on the Giant Sea Wall project to protect Java's northern coastline. This climate adaptation initiative could take up to 20 years and cost $80 billion. The discussion followed Prabowo's unexpected visit to China's military parade.

  • Indonesia

In a significant development, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held talks with China's President Xi Jinping about their cooperative plan to construct a massive sea wall along Java's northern coast.

The project, known as the Giant Sea Wall, aims to enhance climate resilience and is expected to span 15 to 20 years at a staggering cost of $80 billion.

This meeting took place in Beijing following Prabowo's surprising participation in China's military parade, a move that sparked protests back in Indonesia.

