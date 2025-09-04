Left Menu

Land Sinking in Jammu and Kashmir Hamlets Prompts Emergency Evacuations

Land sinking incidents damaged fifty houses in Reasi district's twin mountainous hamlets in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting authorities to evacuate residents. The administrations are prioritizing affected families' safety and well-being, providing shelter and provisions at relief camps. Continuous rainfall reportedly exacerbated the situation.

Land sinking incidents have severely impacted two mountainous hamlets in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, damaging a total of fifty houses and necessitating an immediate evacuation of villagers, officials report.

The local administration has committed to ensuring the safety, rehabilitation, and well-being of the affected families, shifting them to prepared relief camps in Government High School, Middle School, and Panchayat Ghar.

Under the directive of Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik, operations, overseen by Mahore Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shafqat Majeed Bhat, are in full swing, ensuring timely evacuations and distribution of necessary supplies such as food, drinking water, and electricity in the relief camps despite the adversities caused by continuous rainfall.

