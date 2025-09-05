Climate Change Ignites Alarming Surge in Wildfires and Air Pollution

Recent findings from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reveal that climate change has exacerbated the frequency of wildfires, which in turn has led to a significant rise in air pollution worldwide. The WMO's report underscores the impact of wildfires in regions such as the Amazon basin, Canada, Siberia, and central Africa.

According to the World Health Organization, ambient air pollution is responsible for approximately 4.5 million premature deaths annually. The increase in wildfires, fueled by global warming and fossil fuel emissions, is contributing to this alarming statistic by adding more airborne particles.

The WMO's Deputy Secretary-General, Ko Barrett, stressed the importance of addressing climate change and air quality together to safeguard our environments, communities, and economies. Despite these challenges, there are positive developments, such as the reduction in particle pollution in Eastern China.

(With inputs from agencies.)