Climate Change Ignites Alarming Surge in Wildfires and Air Pollution

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization highlights the link between climate change and the increased frequency of wildfires, which significantly contributed to air pollution in 2023. The report flags pollution hotspots due to wildfires and emphasizes the intertwined need to address climate change and air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent findings from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reveal that climate change has exacerbated the frequency of wildfires, which in turn has led to a significant rise in air pollution worldwide. The WMO's report underscores the impact of wildfires in regions such as the Amazon basin, Canada, Siberia, and central Africa.

According to the World Health Organization, ambient air pollution is responsible for approximately 4.5 million premature deaths annually. The increase in wildfires, fueled by global warming and fossil fuel emissions, is contributing to this alarming statistic by adding more airborne particles.

The WMO's Deputy Secretary-General, Ko Barrett, stressed the importance of addressing climate change and air quality together to safeguard our environments, communities, and economies. Despite these challenges, there are positive developments, such as the reduction in particle pollution in Eastern China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

