Bridging Gaps: Transforming Ladakh into a Model of Progress and Connectivity

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta focuses on bridging the development gap between urban and rural areas. His administration emphasizes equitable growth, direct citizen engagement, and infrastructure expansion to promote socio-economic progress. Gupta envisions Ladakh becoming a connectivity and tourism hub, while also fostering youth sports involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:43 IST
Kavinder Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has emphasized the administration's dedication to addressing developmental discrepancies between urban centers and remote villages. During his initial visit to the Nyoma sub-division, Gupta pledged to ensure all societal segments, especially in rural areas, benefit equally from the union territory's growth initiatives.

Gupta championed direct citizen engagement as vital for effective governance, stating that it enhances service delivery and strengthens societal bonds. He highlighted his vision for Ladakh, incorporating plans to expand road and telecom infrastructure and promote tourism, specifically in lesser-developed regions.

In addition, Gupta focused on leveraging Ladakh's natural sports potential, particularly in ice hockey, to empower local youth through dedicated sports facilities. With support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ladakh is poised for significant progress, enhancing both civil and defense infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

 Canada
Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

 India
Supreet Chemicals Ltd Set for Rs 499 Crore IPO to Fuel Greenfield Expansion

 India
Tragedy Strikes: Child's Death Ignites Mob Justice in West Bengal

 India

