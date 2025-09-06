Aeronero 2.0: Pioneering India's Leap in Air Water Generation
Aeronero Solutions launched its advanced Air Water Generation system, Aeronero 2.0, in Bengaluru, India. This innovation reflects India's growing contribution to global water sustainability, offering purified, mineral-enriched water using proprietary technology. The event featured industry leaders and highlighted partnerships promoting sustainable water solutions across sectors.
Aeronero Solutions, a leader in water innovation, unveiled their revolutionary Air Water Generation system, Aeronero 2.0, in Bengaluru. The launch brought together leaders across government, industry, and academia, marking a significant step forward in India's role in the global water-tech industry.
Durga Das, Founder and CEO, emphasized Aeronero 2.0 as a transformative advancement for water sustainability. This system promises to deliver purified, mineral-enriched drinking water from the atmosphere, reflecting a vision of 'Water for All'. The highlight was the announcement of Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej as an Advisor and Brand Ambassador, pointing to the creative intersection of technology and sustainability.
With new partnerships, like the one with Garden City University, Aeronero is setting industry standards and fostering innovation in decentralized water systems, paving the way for robust investment opportunities and community empowerment through clean water access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
