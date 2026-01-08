APEDA Showcases India’s Agri-Export Innovation at IndusFood 2026

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, made a strong push for startup-driven agri-export growth at IndusFood 2026, launching the BHARATI Startup Challenge to identify and support export-ready innovators across India’s agricultural and processed food ecosystem.

The initiative is designed to accelerate entrepreneurship, innovation, and market access by providing selected startups with mentorship, policy facilitation, and direct exposure to international buyers. Winners of the challenge will receive global market exposure through participation in Gulfood, Dubai, and BIOFACH, Germany, enabling them to showcase Indian agri-innovation on two of the world’s most influential food trade platforms.

BHARATI Startup Challenge: Building Export-Ready Innovators

The BHARATI Startup Challenge focuses on nurturing startups with scalable solutions that strengthen India’s agri-export value chain. Selected startups will gain:

Structured mentorship and export readiness support

Direct engagement with global buyers and trade bodies

Policy and regulatory facilitation to ease international expansion

Officials said the challenge is aimed at converting innovation into export competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs and young enterprises entering global markets.

100+ Startups Power the BHARATI Startup Zone

Another major highlight was the BHARATI Startup Zone, featuring over 100 agri-startups showcasing solutions across critical export-enabling domains, including:

Value addition and food processing

Agri-technology and smart farming solutions

Packaging, cold chain, and logistics innovation

Traceability, quality assurance, and compliance systems

Sustainability-driven and climate-smart export solutions

The Startup Zone reflected APEDA’s ecosystem-building approach, positioning startups as core drivers of India’s agri-export growth rather than peripheral players.

Strengthening Value Chains from Farm to Global Markets

The BHARATI Startup Zone demonstrated how technology-led entrepreneurship is strengthening agricultural value chains—supporting MSMEs, empowering farmers, improving traceability, and enhancing India’s credibility as a global food supplier.

Startups showcased solutions that improve efficiency, reduce wastage, ensure compliance with international standards, and add value at multiple points across the export lifecycle.

APEDA Pavilion Highlights Export-Ready India

The APEDA Pavilion served as a central platform showcasing:

Export-ready agri and processed food products

Quality assurance and traceability initiatives

GI-tagged products and region-specific specialities

Sustainability-focused and responsible sourcing practices

The pavilion facilitated direct engagement between exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), startups, and international buyers, generating business leads and collaboration opportunities.

Strong Government Backing for Agri-Export Innovation

IndusFood 2026 was inaugurated by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan, in the presence of senior government officials, industry leaders, and global stakeholders from across the agri-export ecosystem.

APEDA’s participation underscored the Government of India’s commitment to ease of doing business, startup enablement, MSME empowerment, and sustainable agricultural exports—while strengthening collaboration between policy, industry, and innovation ecosystems.

Call to Action: Startups Invited to Go Global

APEDA is encouraging agri-startups, MSMEs, and export-oriented entrepreneurs to engage with its startup-focused initiatives, leverage mentorship and policy support, and prepare for global market entry through upcoming international trade events.

Officials said the BHARATI platform will continue to serve as a launchpad for India’s next generation of global agri-export champions.