Exploring Biomass: India's Untapped Green Energy Resource

Biomass energy, a potentially valuable resource, is being highlighted as an underexplored alternative to traditional fuels in India. This comes as part of a recent symposium where experts gathered to discuss sustainable energy solutions.

Scientist Aniruddha Mukherjee emphasized the wealth of opportunities that biomass energy presents. Derived from organic matter, it can be harnessed to produce heat, electricity, or biofuels. Though widely used in other countries, biomass energy has not yet been adequately evaluated in India.

Prabir Purakayastha, another expert, stressed the impact of excess carbon dioxide on global warming. He urged environmental scientists to partner with industries to develop comprehensive strategies that will address environmental challenges in the context of future demographic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)