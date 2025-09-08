Punjab's Pulse: Massive Evacuation amid Rising Flood Waters

In a dramatic overnight rescue operation in Punjab's Jalalpur Pirwala, more than 25,000 individuals were evacuated as rising floodwaters posed a severe threat to the region. Troops and volunteers coordinated the effort, responding swiftly to the life-threatening situation.

The operation follows a tragic incident where a rescue boat capsized, resulting in five fatalities. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to rescue those stranded, with advanced technologies such as thermal imaging drones playing a critical role.

This large-scale evacuation underscores the severity of the floods, which have affected over 4.1 million people across Punjab. As rescue operations continue, international support has arrived, providing much-needed aid to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)