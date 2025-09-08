Punjab's Pulse: Massive Evacuation amid Rising Flood Waters
In Pakistan's Punjab province, over 25,000 people have been evacuated from Jalalpur Pirwala due to rising floodwaters. The operation, assisted by troops, drones, and volunteers, continues as thousands remain stranded. Meanwhile, international aid arrives, and government agencies strive to manage the large-scale disaster impacting millions across the region.
In a dramatic overnight rescue operation in Punjab's Jalalpur Pirwala, more than 25,000 individuals were evacuated as rising floodwaters posed a severe threat to the region. Troops and volunteers coordinated the effort, responding swiftly to the life-threatening situation.
The operation follows a tragic incident where a rescue boat capsized, resulting in five fatalities. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to rescue those stranded, with advanced technologies such as thermal imaging drones playing a critical role.
This large-scale evacuation underscores the severity of the floods, which have affected over 4.1 million people across Punjab. As rescue operations continue, international support has arrived, providing much-needed aid to the affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Pakistani Intruder Arrested at India-Pakistan Border
Nawaz's Hat Trick Sparks Pakistan's Triumph Over Afghanistan
Pakistan to Host Historic T20 Tri-Series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
BSF's Vigilance Thwarts Smuggling Attempts Along Pakistani Border
Deadly Blast Shakes Cricket Match: A Day of Tragedy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa