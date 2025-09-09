NCAP Calls for Swift Action as Fund Utilisation Lags
The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has flagged delayed fund utilization in Delhi and Noida, urging immediate corrective actions. Notably, the programme aims for a 40% particulate pollution reduction by 2026. Current fund utilization stands at 72.4%, with several cities failing to meet the 75% benchmark.
- Country:
- India
The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has issued a directive to the municipal corporations of Delhi and Noida, highlighting their delayed progress in utilizing pollution control funds. The call comes in response to alarming data revealed at the 18th Implementation Committee meeting held on August 21.
Chaired by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the meeting aimed to review the progress of NCAP, launched in 2019 to achieve a 40% reduction in particulate pollution by 2026. Despite efforts, the latest data indicates that only 72.4% of total funds have been utilized, well below the target.
The committee emphasized the need for swift corrective measures, noting that fund utilization must not drop below 75% in any participating city. Additional measures were also directed, requiring state pollution control boards to complete essential source apportionment and emission inventory studies by mid-October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Containers Wash Ashore in Maharashtra: Environmental Concerns Rise
Unveiling 'Among the Uprising Trees': David Suzuki's Environmental Legacy Portrayed in New Biopic
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Nature's Fury: A Call for Environmental Awareness
World as a collective is seeking a stable and predictable environment for trade and investment: Jaishankar at BRICS virtual summit.
Mystery Containers Spark Security and Environmental Alert in Maharashtra