NCAP Calls for Swift Action as Fund Utilisation Lags

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has issued a directive to the municipal corporations of Delhi and Noida, highlighting their delayed progress in utilizing pollution control funds. The call comes in response to alarming data revealed at the 18th Implementation Committee meeting held on August 21.

Chaired by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the meeting aimed to review the progress of NCAP, launched in 2019 to achieve a 40% reduction in particulate pollution by 2026. Despite efforts, the latest data indicates that only 72.4% of total funds have been utilized, well below the target.

The committee emphasized the need for swift corrective measures, noting that fund utilization must not drop below 75% in any participating city. Additional measures were also directed, requiring state pollution control boards to complete essential source apportionment and emission inventory studies by mid-October.

(With inputs from agencies.)