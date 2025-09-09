Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Marathwada's Deadly Downpour

Unprecedented rainfall in Marathwada has led to the loss of at least 50 lives and devastation of crops over five lakh hectares. Nanded district is the worst affected, with record-breaking rainfall and substantial crop damage, impacting millions of farmers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:46 IST
In a devastating monsoon season, Marathwada witnessed catastrophic rainfall leading to the loss of at least 50 lives across the region. Nanded district emerged as the most severely impacted area, experiencing a 21.2% increase in rainfall above the average predicted levels.

A report from the divisional commissioner's office indicated that since June 1, the region, covering eight districts, recorded a significant 606.3 mm of rainfall, which is 8.7% above normal. This has resulted in substantial crop damage, affecting over five lakh hectares of farmland.

An estimated 15.78 lakh farmers are grappling with losses as their crops were destroyed. Nanded, with the highest casualties and crop damage, had 2.62 lakh hectares affected. Meanwhile, Hingoli reported damage on 1.24 lakh hectares. The administration is working diligently, having completed 45% of the crop loss survey to aid affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

