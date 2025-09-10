Tragic Gas Leak in Gujarat: One Dead, Twelve Hospitalized

A fatal gas leak caused one death and led to the hospitalization of 12 individuals at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited in Panchmahal district, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The leak, originating from a compromised pipeline, involved R-32 gas used in air conditioning, confirmed Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat. The company's staff managed to control the situation, ensuring local villagers were not at risk.

Initially treated at the company's health center, the affected individuals were subsequently transferred to hospitals in Halol. Tragically, one of the victims, reportedly a visiting priest, succumbed to the exposure, with further details pending from medical reports.

