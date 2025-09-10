Tragic Gas Leak in Gujarat: One Dead, Twelve Hospitalized
A gas leak at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited led to one fatality and hospitalized 12 others. The incident occurred due to a pipeline breach, involving R-32 gas used in air conditioning. Quick response by the company staff minimized risk to local villagers, controlling the situation effectively.
- Country:
- India
A fatal gas leak caused one death and led to the hospitalization of 12 individuals at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited in Panchmahal district, authorities reported on Wednesday.
The leak, originating from a compromised pipeline, involved R-32 gas used in air conditioning, confirmed Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat. The company's staff managed to control the situation, ensuring local villagers were not at risk.
Initially treated at the company's health center, the affected individuals were subsequently transferred to hospitals in Halol. Tragically, one of the victims, reportedly a visiting priest, succumbed to the exposure, with further details pending from medical reports.
