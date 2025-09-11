Left Menu

Flood Crisis in Delhi: Government Appeals for Haryana's Assistance in Jharoda Kalan

The Delhi government has requested aid from Haryana to manage floodwaters in Jharoda Kalan after a breach in the Mungeshpur drain. Approximately 2,000 people were evacuated. Efforts are ongoing to pump out the water, and compensation for affected individuals is being coordinated.

Updated: 11-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:26 IST
The Delhi government has turned to Haryana for urgent assistance to address severe flooding in Jharoda Kalan and Najafgarh, triggered by a breach in the Mungeshpur drain embankment.

The breach, which occurred Tuesday evening, resulted in nearly five feet of water inundating vast residential areas, prompting the evacuation of around 2,000 residents. Efforts to drain the floodwaters are underway, with the deployment of submersible pumps proving a slow process.

Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party has criticized the government for failing to prevent the disaster, calling for compensations for damaged homes and crops. The Chief Minister's Office has initiated steps to address the losses, seeking detailed reports from district magistrates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

