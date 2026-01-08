Left Menu

Syrian army orders evacuations as heavy fighting grips Aleppo's Kurdish areas





The Syrian army clashed with fighters from ‌the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in parts of Aleppo on Thursday and ordered residents to evacuate, accusing the SDF of using Kurdish-majority areas to launch attacks, according to Syrian state media.

The army released more than ⁠seven maps identifying areas it said would be targeted in strikes, urging residents to leave immediately for their safety. Its operations command announced a curfew in the neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh from 3 p.m. (1200 GMT). The fighting, which erupted on Tuesday, has driven thousands of civilians from their homes ​and killed and wounded several people, state media reported.

SDF said their fighters were engaged in intense clashes with Damascus-aligned factions and auxiliaries ‍near Aleppo's Syriac neighbourhood, adding that they had inflicted what they described as heavy losses. The violence and competing claims over responsibility highlight a deepening and increasingly deadly standoff between Damascus and Kurdish authorities who have resisted integrating into the central government.

ACCUSATIONS OF ETHNIC CLEANSING The Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said he was deeply concerned by attacks ⁠on Kurdish neighbourhoods ‌in Aleppo, warning that targeting civilians ⁠and attempts to alter the area's demography amounted to what he described as ethnic cleansing.

Barzani called on all sides to exercise restraint, protect civilians and pursue dialogue. The SDF accused ‍Damascus-aligned factions of threatening unlawful attacks on civilian areas, saying public warnings of shelling could amount to forced displacement and war crimes under international humanitarian law.

More residents ​were seen leaving Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh through designated safe corridors. The SDF are a U.S.-backed alliance that controls much of northeastern ⁠Syria and has been Washington's main local partner in the fight against Islamic State.

Kurdish-led authorities established a semi-autonomous administration in those areas and parts of Aleppo during Syria's 14-year war and ⁠have resisted fully integrating into the Islamist-led government that took power after former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in late 2024. Damascus reached a deal with the SDF last year that envisaged full integration by the end of 2025, but progress has been limited, with both sides ⁠accusing the other of stalling.

The United States has sought to mediate, holding meetings as recently as Sunday, though those talks ended without ⁠tangible results. Diplomats warn that failure to integrate ‌the SDF into Syria's army risks further violence and could draw in Turkey, which has threatened military action against Kurdish fighters it regards as terrorists.

Turkey said on Thursday it is ready to help Syria if ⁠asked after the Syrian army independently launched what it called a "counter-terrorism" operation in Aleppo.

