Blazing Gas Well Sparks Urgent Response and Evacuations in Konaseema

A massive gas well fire in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has led to urgent intervention by ONGC expert teams from Mumbai and Delhi. Despite efforts to control it, the blaze continues, prompting evacuations and significant firefighting endeavors involving multiple agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:44 IST
Blazing Gas Well Sparks Urgent Response and Evacuations in Konaseema
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic emergency, expert teams from Mumbai and Delhi raced to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district to tackle a fierce gas well blaze, officials reported on Tuesday.

The fire erupted from a leak at ONGC's Mori-5 well, operated by Deep Industries Ltd, resulting in a towering inferno visible up to 20 meters high.

Authorities, including the SDRF and Red Cross, swiftly evacuated 600 residents from nearby villages, as tireless firefighting efforts continue to curb the flames.

