Tragedy in Gonda: House Collapse Injures Four Laborers

Four laborers were injured when the roof of a neglected house collapsed in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as workers were demolishing the building. One laborer is critically injured. The State Disaster Response Force is inspecting the site to understand the accident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:12 IST
Tragedy in Gonda: House Collapse Injures Four Laborers
Four laborers were injured following the roof collapse of a deteriorating house in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, officials reported on Sunday.

Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, after a site inspection, disclosed that the laborers were demolishing the house near Noori Masjid when the roof caved in, trapping them under the debris. The injured individuals, identified as Inzamam, Gumran, Sahil, and Shafiq, were promptly transported to Gonda medical college. One of the laborers remains in a critical condition.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been tasked with a thorough investigation of the accident site. SDM (Sadar) Ashok Kumar Gupta revealed that the house was sold by Shakeel to Wasim, who hired the laborers to demolish and reconstruct the unsafe building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

