Kerala to open exclusive wellness clinics for women in health centres

Kerala is all set to open exclusive wellness clinics for women in all 5,415 community health centres, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.

Titled STHREE, (Strengthening Her to Empower Everyone), the clinics are envisaged to address various health issues of women, including fatigue, blood pressure, diabetes and cancer screening, an official statement said here.

State Health Minister Veena George is scheduled to inaugurate the STHREE clinics at the community health centre in Pallithura on Tuesday.

As part of the inauguration, a speciality camp would be organised at Pallithura community health centre from 9 am, it said.

George, in the statement, said as many as 5,415 community health centres have been made a reality in the state during the present government's tenure.

Community health centres are operating at the rural and urban levels, she said, adding that such facilities are turning into hospitals close to home.

The women's wellness clinics are set up to provide neighbourhood screening camps and specialist services for women and children at their nearby community health centres, she said.

Such clinics would be opened on all Tuesdays, the minister said and urged women to visit the facilities and get their health checkups done regularly.

