Scindia reviews progress of development projects in Gwalior

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday reviewed the progress of development works in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and directed officials to ensure their completion in time.

During the review meeting held at Gwalior collectorate, the Union Minister for communications as well as development of north-east region, also fixed deadlines for pending projects.

Several of these projects have been stuck, which is causing inconvenience to people, officials said.

''Gwalior region is a centre with historical and cultural heritage. There are immense possibilities of development here. In such a situation, it is the need of the hour to speed up projects related to infrastructure, education, health, drinking water, sanitation and public facilities. There should be no compromise on the quality of work,'' Scindia said.

Gwalior can be established as an ideal district in the coming years, the Union minister added.

During the meeting, deadlines were fixed for a number of projects, including for both phases of Gwalior Elevated Road, aimed at easing the traffic situation in the city.

Phase-1 (Rs 446.92 crore) will be completed by October 1, 2027 and Phase-2 (Rs 926.21 crore) will be completed by November 19, 2027, the official said.

The renovation work of Gwalior railway station worth Rs 534.70 crore will be completed by April 2026 and will include new platforms and modern passenger amenities, while ensuring all heritage aspects.

''The work of land acquisition for the Agra-Gwalior Expressway costing Rs 4613 crore has started. This project will accelerate industrial and commercial development,'' the official said.

In the meeting, the Union Minister expressed gratitude to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for Elevated Road, Agra Expressway and Western Bypass.

He thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the renovation of Gwalior station, Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for water supply projects and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for Ambedkar Dham.

''With the joint efforts of the Central and state governments, Gwalior will emerge in a more prosperous, strong and modern form in the times to come,'' Scindia said.

