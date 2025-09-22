Left Menu

Delhi's Tech Guardian: Upgrading Public Spaces with Precision

The Delhi government is inviting tenders for maintaining CCTV systems and electrical installations at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial and Garden of Five Senses. Over two years, technicians will ensure regular maintenance, including equipment checks, component replacement, and safety measures, with an estimated cost of Rs 8.1 lakh.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a tender for maintaining the CCTV surveillance and electrical systems at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial and the Garden of Five Senses. These public sites, located at Dilli Haat, INA, and Saket, are set to receive a meticulous two-year maintenance plan.

The estimated cost of the project stands at Rs 3.02 lakh for the Kalam Memorial and Rs 5.08 lakh for the Garden of Five Senses, reflecting the state's commitment to enhance public facility safety and efficiency.

The detailed scope of work includes routine maintenance, component replacement, annual earthing tests, and preventive safety measures. Skilled technicians will ensure all electrical systems, from lighting to meter boards, are in optimal condition, reinforcing the importance of uninterrupted services.

