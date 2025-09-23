Left Menu

Chemical Scare: Amroha Factory Gas Leak Sparks Panic

A gas leak at West Crop Private Limited in Gajraula, Amroha district, caused panic Monday night as employees evacuated and smoke spread, affecting local residents with respiratory problems. No casualties were reported. Authorities are investigating the contamination incident with a team from the Pollution Control Board on-site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A gas leak at a factory in Amroha district ignited widespread panic late Monday night, according to officials.

The incident unfolded at approximately 10:30 pm at West Crop Private Limited located in Gajraula. As a thick smoke spread, factory workers evacuated swiftly, impacting nearby localities such as Sultan Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar. Residents reported respiratory distress and eye irritation.

Amroha District Magistrate, Nidhi Gupta, attributed the leak to chemical contamination in the factory's storage. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Dr. Umesh Shukla, regional officer of the Pollution Control Board, stated that an investigative team had been dispatched to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

