Devastation in Hualien: Taiwan Battles Aftermath of Super Typhoon Ragasa

Hualien County in eastern Taiwan is grappling with disaster as 14 fatalities and 124 missing people are reported following the overflow of a barrier lake, caused by Typhoon Ragasa. The typhoon, which skirted Taiwan, resulted in severe floods in Guangfu Township, prompting major rescue efforts.

The lake released a torrent that swept away infrastructure, including a vital road bridge. Residents have been left to seek shelter on higher floors after evacuation advisories fell short. Emergency services and military personnel are working tirelessly to provide relief amid chaotic conditions.

Although central and local governments issued advisories, many were unprepared for the magnitude of the flooding. As troops distribute necessities, concerns grow over inadequate support for vulnerable communities. The typhoon bypassed Taiwan's key industrial zones, yet parallels to past devastating storms linger, emphasizing the region's vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)