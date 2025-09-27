IAEA and Qatar Sign $600,000 Pact to Boost Cancer Care in Syria

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has signed its first partnership agreement with the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), securing a $600,000 contribution to support technical cooperation projects aimed at strengthening radiation medicine services in Syria. The agreement was formalized on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The partnership, signed by Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of QFFD, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, in the presence of Her Excellency Dr Maryam bin Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, will provide advanced diagnostic tools for Al-Biruni Hospital in Damascus. The facility is expected to serve more than 3,000 cancer patients annually.

Strengthening Cancer Care in Syria

Decades of conflict have devastated Syria’s health system, leaving hospitals under-equipped and forcing patients to seek cancer treatment abroad. The incidence of cancer, particularly breast cancer, has risen steadily, making the need for reliable diagnostic and treatment services more urgent.

Breast cancer accounts for about one-third of cancer cases among Syrian women, with a mortality rate of 20 percent. Early diagnosis through nuclear and radiation-based imaging technologies such as PET-CT scans is crucial for survival, enabling detection at earlier stages and guiding effective treatment.

“This agreement is more than a medical achievement — it embodies our mission to strengthen health systems as a foundation for restoring well-being and dignity,” said Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti. “By investing in advanced diagnostic tools, we aim to support the Syrian people in their journey toward recovery, resilience, and a healthier future.”

Rays of Hope Initiative

The project falls under the IAEA’s flagship programme, Rays of Hope, which was launched in 2022 to expand access to cancer care in low- and middle-income countries. So far, over 90 nations have sought support, and more than €90 million has been mobilized by international donors.

“We thank Qatar for this generous contribution to improve cancer care in the region,” said IAEA Director General Grossi at the signing ceremony. “Early diagnosis saves lives, and this donation will support the establishment of comprehensive cancer services in Syria.”

During his visit to Syria earlier this year, Grossi met with national leaders and outlined a comprehensive programme of equipment provision, training, and technical support, with radiation medicine identified as a top priority.

National Commitment to Rebuilding Healthcare

Syria’s Atomic Energy Commission has emphasized the urgency of restoring radiation medicine capacity.

“Prior to the conflict, we had made notable progress in cancer care, but services have been severely impacted, forcing many Syrians to seek treatment abroad,” said Dr Mudar Al-Okla, Director General of the Commission. “As our country works to rebuild national healthcare, revitalizing radiation medicine services is a priority.”

The partnership with QFFD marks an important milestone, combining international expertise, donor resources, and local commitment to address a growing public health crisis.

Qatar’s Expanding Development Role

The agreement also reflects Qatar’s increasing role as a global development partner. Through QFFD, the country channels foreign aid into humanitarian, education, and healthcare projects worldwide. This collaboration with the IAEA signals Qatar’s intention to extend its development reach into the field of nuclear medicine and peaceful applications of atomic science.

For the IAEA, partnerships like this are essential to scaling its impact. By combining financial resources from donors with its technical know-how, the Agency can help countries like Syria establish modern, sustainable cancer treatment services.

Looking Ahead

The new funding will help equip Al-Biruni Hospital with advanced diagnostic imaging and strengthen capacity-building programmes for medical staff. The IAEA and QFFD see this as the first step in a longer collaboration aimed at expanding access to nuclear medicine across the region.

If successful, the initiative could serve as a model for similar partnerships, demonstrating how international cooperation can help countries in conflict or recovery phases to rebuild critical healthcare infrastructure.