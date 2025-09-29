Left Menu

Typhoon Bualoi Devastates Vietnam: Lives Lost and Communities Impacted

Typhoon Bualoi wreaked havoc in Vietnam, claiming eight lives and leaving 17 missing after severe winds and rain caused extensive damage. The storm disrupted power, demolished homes, and led to significant flooding, affecting thousands. Over 28,500 were evacuated, while authorities warn of ongoing flood risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:12 IST
Typhoon Bualoi ripped through Vietnam's coastline on Monday, resulting in eight fatalities and 17 missing individuals as it brought destructive winds and torrential rains that damaged homes, interrupted power supplies, and created widespread flooding. The storm lost some intensity as it ventured toward Laos, national meteorologists reported.

In Quang Tri province, 17 fishermen vanished after colossal waves hit two fishing vessels, with another boat losing contact amid the tempest, according to the government's disaster management agency. Residents in affected areas described a night fraught with fear as the tempest battered their homes and cut off electricity.

The typhoon and its aftermath have triggered government-imposed evacuations of over 28,500 individuals and caused the cancellation of numerous flights, as the region faces ongoing risks of further flooding and potential landslides, compounded by heavy rainfall.

