African Swine Fever Outbreak Hits Mizoram Again

Mizoram faces a renewed outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) as wild boars in the Kolasib district were confirmed to have died from the disease, according to an official report released on Tuesday.

Esther Lalzoliani, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, confirmed that laboratory tests conducted on the decomposed carcasses of wild boars near Saipum village tested positive for ASF. The findings were corroborated by the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry in Selesih.

In response, authorities, including Saipum's village council president Lalnunsanga Pulamte, have imposed strict bans on hunting and selling wild animal meat to prevent further spread. This latest incident is part of a broader ASF crisis that began in March 2021, resulting in the death or culling of over 71,000 pigs across multiple districts.

