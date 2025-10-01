Left Menu

Kolkata Prepares for Rainy Onslaught: KMC's Proactive Measures

Faced with a forecast of heavy rainfall during Durga Puja, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has mobilized extensive resources to tackle potential waterlogging. Measures include deploying field workers, activating pumping stations, and managing underpasses, aiming to ensure minimal disruption to the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sprung into action following an alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding an impending low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify by Nabami night.

In anticipation of heavy rain during Durga Puja, KMC has stationed a large workforce across Kolkata to prevent waterlogging, a challenge the city faced last week. Mayor Firhad Hakim asserted that the city is well-prepared this time with 176 field workers assigned to clear manholes and storm drains.

An additional task force is poised to manage water levels at key underpasses, while 86 pumping stations and 406 temporary pumps are set to keep things dry. Despite predictions of increased rainfall and stormy weather, the civic body remains committed to minimizing disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

