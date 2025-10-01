Left Menu

Push for Progress: Sneha Dube Pandit Advocates Infrastructure Development

MLA Sneha Dube Pandit urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister to speed up key infrastructure projects in Vasai. Discussed proposals include roads, flyovers, and railway overbridge with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Projects are essential for the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation’s development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sneha Dube Pandit, a Member of the Legislative Assembly, has urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra to fast-track key infrastructure initiatives in Vasai, located within the Palghar district.

During a meeting with the Chief Minister on Tuesday, the MLA addressed essential projects including the concretization of crucial roads, as well as completing pending flyover and railway overbridge constructions in the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation's domain.

A statement released by the legislator highlighted her request for urgent approval of proposals submitted by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, emphasizing the importance of these projects for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

