Devastation in Darjeeling: Heavy Rains Cause Fatal Landslides
Heavy rainfall and landslides in Darjeeling have led to the tragic loss of ten lives, destruction of homes, and multiple missing persons. The Prime Minister promises aid, while rescue operations continue. The Chief Minister plans a site visit and has announced compensation for victims.
In Darjeeling, heavy rainfall has triggered fatal landslides, claiming at least ten lives and leaving many missing, government officials report.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and pledged full support for the mishap's victims, as rescue efforts navigate challenging conditions.
The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is also set to visit the area, offering compensation to those affected by the natural disaster.
