Delhi Government Unveils Plan for Winter-Ready Homeless Shelters

In a move to enhance the living conditions for the homeless during the harsh winter months, the Delhi government has launched a tender aimed at establishing waterproof and fire-retardant temporary shelters.

As noted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the initiative involves erecting 250 pagoda tents across various locations, with the venture projected to cost approximately Rs 3.41 crore.

The chosen contractor will be responsible for setting up and maintaining these shelters, complete with essentials such as wooden bases, beds, and fire-fighting arrangements, under the vigilant eyes of the deputy director, who will conduct fortnightly inspections.

