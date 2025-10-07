Delhi Government Unveils Plan for Winter-Ready Homeless Shelters
The Delhi government has initiated a tender to provide waterproof and fire-retardant temporary shelters for the homeless before winter. These shelters, expected to be in the form of 250 European and German-style pagoda tents, will offer essential amenities to ensure safety and comfort.
In a move to enhance the living conditions for the homeless during the harsh winter months, the Delhi government has launched a tender aimed at establishing waterproof and fire-retardant temporary shelters.
As noted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the initiative involves erecting 250 pagoda tents across various locations, with the venture projected to cost approximately Rs 3.41 crore.
The chosen contractor will be responsible for setting up and maintaining these shelters, complete with essentials such as wooden bases, beds, and fire-fighting arrangements, under the vigilant eyes of the deputy director, who will conduct fortnightly inspections.
