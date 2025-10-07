Left Menu

Delhi Government Unveils Plan for Winter-Ready Homeless Shelters

The Delhi government has initiated a tender to provide waterproof and fire-retardant temporary shelters for the homeless before winter. These shelters, expected to be in the form of 250 European and German-style pagoda tents, will offer essential amenities to ensure safety and comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to enhance the living conditions for the homeless during the harsh winter months, the Delhi government has launched a tender aimed at establishing waterproof and fire-retardant temporary shelters.

As noted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the initiative involves erecting 250 pagoda tents across various locations, with the venture projected to cost approximately Rs 3.41 crore.

The chosen contractor will be responsible for setting up and maintaining these shelters, complete with essentials such as wooden bases, beds, and fire-fighting arrangements, under the vigilant eyes of the deputy director, who will conduct fortnightly inspections.

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

