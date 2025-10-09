India Launches National Red List Roadmap to Safeguard Biodiversity

In a landmark moment for global conservation, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, inaugurated the launch of India’s National Red List Roadmap at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi today. The initiative, hailed as a transformative step in biodiversity conservation, establishes a nationally coordinated framework for assessing, documenting, and protecting India’s vast array of species—both flora and fauna—through science-based red-listing and threat evaluation.

Addressing the gathering of global environmental leaders, Shri Singh described the event as “a celebration of our collective resolve to safeguard nature and shape a sustainable future for humanity.” He underscored that the new vision reflects India’s long-standing dedication to preserving ecological balance while fostering development rooted in sustainability and science.

A Vision for 2025–2030: India’s National Red List Assessment Framework

Presenting the Vision 2025–2030 for the National Red List Assessment (NRLA), Shri Singh said the roadmap represents “an ambitious, inclusive, and data-driven plan to strengthen India’s biodiversity governance.” The NRLA framework, prepared jointly by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) in collaboration with IUCN–India and the Centre for Species Survival, sets out a methodical strategy for identifying, evaluating, and monitoring the conservation status of species across ecosystems.

“This vision outlines our roadmap for a nationally coordinated, inclusive and science-based system to assess and monitor the conservation status of our species,” he stated.

The initiative will standardize India’s red-listing process in line with IUCN’s global assessment protocols, ensuring transparency, credibility, and international comparability.

India: A Global Biodiversity Powerhouse

Highlighting India’s ecological richness, Shri Singh noted that the country stands proudly among the world’s 17 megadiverse nations, home to four of the planet’s 36 biodiversity hotspots—the Himalayas, Western Ghats, Indo-Burma, and Sundaland. Despite occupying only 2.4% of the world’s land area, India harbours nearly 8% of global flora and 7.5% of global fauna. Of these, 28% of plants and over 30% of animals are endemic, found nowhere else on Earth.

The Minister credited India’s robust environmental laws and institutional frameworks, particularly the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which was amended in 2022 to align with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). This alignment, he said, has ensured greater protection for threatened and migratory species.

He also highlighted the country’s commitment to international biodiversity conventions, notably the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF). “To fulfil our global commitments, the National Red List Assessment initiative aligns India’s conservation practices with internationally recognized IUCN standards,” he said.

National Red Data Books by 2030: A Landmark Goal

A major goal of the National Red List initiative is to publish comprehensive Red Data Books for India’s flora and fauna by 2030. These volumes will serve as foundational references for species threat assessments, conservation planning, environmental policymaking, and sustainable development.

The Red Data Books will provide detailed information on:

Species population trends and habitat distribution .

Threat levels and extinction risks based on globally accepted IUCN criteria.

Ecosystem linkages , with a focus on endemic and keystone species.

Conservation priorities and recovery strategies for critically endangered taxa.

“India is poised to accomplish a landmark initiative by carrying out a comprehensive threat assessment of its native species, adhering to the globally accepted and scientifically robust guidelines of the IUCN,” Shri Singh stated.

He further emphasized that this effort will be supported by modern data tools, including geospatial mapping, artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems, and citizen-science platforms, to ensure accuracy and accessibility of biodiversity data.

A Collaborative, Science-Based Effort

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will lead the National Red List Assessment in partnership with ZSI and BSI as the nodal agencies, supported by a wide consortium of academic institutions, conservation NGOs, and international partners.

The initiative will bring together India’s top taxonomists, conservation biologists, ecologists, and policy experts to undertake multi-taxa assessments, covering mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fishes, invertebrates, vascular plants, algae, fungi, and lichens.

“While several countries in Asia, such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and China, have undertaken similar assessments, India’s NRLA will stand out as one of the most comprehensive and participatory exercises in the world,” Shri Singh said.

He added that the precision of species identification lies at the heart of this initiative. “Our national institutions—ZSI and BSI—have unmatched expertise in taxonomy, and through this initiative, we are creating a strong bridge between science and policy,” he said.

Traditional Knowledge: A Cornerstone of Conservation

The Minister emphasized the importance of traditional and indigenous knowledge in biodiversity conservation, calling it “a living heritage that complements scientific understanding.”

He highlighted that local and tribal communities across India have acted as custodians of biodiversity for centuries, and their participation will be essential for identifying species, monitoring habitats, and implementing conservation strategies.

“From the high Himalayas to the Western Ghats, our people’s wisdom and practices have safeguarded ecosystems long before modern conservation was conceived. The NRLA recognizes this and seeks to integrate community knowledge with scientific assessment,” Shri Singh noted.

Global Commitments and India’s Leadership Role

The National Red List Roadmap reinforces India’s leadership in implementing the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, particularly its 30x30 goal—to protect 30% of Earth’s land and ocean by 2030.

The Minister reiterated that India’s biodiversity policies are guided by the principles of “LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment,” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which promotes sustainable living and responsible consumption.

“India’s approach to conservation is rooted in coexistence, compassion, and cooperation,” Shri Singh said. “We aim to balance development needs with ecological integrity, ensuring that growth does not come at the cost of nature.”

He also announced that the NRLA will serve as a template for regional cooperation in South Asia, encouraging neighbouring countries to develop harmonized red-listing systems and share best practices in species management.

Towards a Science-Driven and People-Centric Future

Concluding his address, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasized that the National Red List Assessment initiative embodies India’s vision of a science-based, equitable, and participatory conservation model.

“This is more than an assessment—it is a national movement for biodiversity protection,” he said. “Through strong partnerships, rigorous data, and shared responsibility, India will continue to inspire the world in protecting our shared natural heritage.”

The Minister reaffirmed that by 2030, India will emerge as a global model in species documentation, ecosystem restoration, and conservation governance, contributing significantly to global biodiversity goals and the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda (SDGs).