BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal Passes Away After Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Bareilly

BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal from Faridpur passed away on Friday following a sudden cardiac arrest during a meeting in Bareilly, as confirmed by family sources.

The incident occurred when Lal was attending a review meeting of development works, chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh, at the Circuit House. He fell ill suddenly and was rushed to a private hospital for urgent care.

Despite being placed on ventilator support, Lal's condition worsened, and doctors ultimately declared him dead an hour later. Tributes flowed in from leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, reflecting on the loss of a seasoned leader who had just celebrated his 60th birthday.