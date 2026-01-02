Brahmins Overlooked in Jalna Civic Polls: A Community's Dilemma

The Brahmin community is raising alarm ahead of the January 15 Jalna civic polls, as no political party has fielded candidates from their ranks. Suresh Mule, state president of the Bhaubhashik Brahmin Samaj, criticized the BJP for neglecting the community despite their historical allegiance.

"BJP leaders assume the Brahmin community is permanently tied to the party and will not vote for any other party. But now the community will have to think seriously about what steps to take," Mule stated, highlighting the community's need for strategic political choices.

Despite having 32,000 voters in Jalna, Brahmins have not found representation among candidates even from the Shiv Sena or Congress. The Mahayuti alliance, including BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is fielding candidates independently, with none representing the Brahmin community, leading to growing discontent among its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)