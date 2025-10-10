Delhi Fights Smog with High-Tech Misting System

In an ambitious move to tackle Delhi's chronic air pollution, Lt Governor VK Saxena has introduced an automatic anti-smog misting system in Dwarka. Officials report that the system, courtesy of the Delhi Development Authority, is strategically installed on streetlight poles along a 7-kilometer road from Sector 10 to Sector 21.

Governor Saxena emphasized the dire need to combat the seasonal air pollution that plagues the city every winter. 'Each step, however small, can significantly enhance the city's air quality,' he stated, urging citizens to contribute to the efforts. The system's 166 streetlight poles are each equipped with 30 high-pressure nozzles, spraying mist 5 meters into the air.

The nozzles, releasing RO-treated water at 2.8 liters per hour, aim to reduce particulate matter, dust, and pollutants like black carbon, thus cleaning the air. The project, which began as a trial run last November, has now expanded with extra infrastructure, including water supply pump houses and an RO system, constructed by DDA.