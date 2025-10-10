Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Mindanao: A Regional Focus

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, on Friday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. With seismic activities often being unpredictable, local authorities are assessing the impact on the region and preparing necessary responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring 6.5 in magnitude has struck the island of Mindanao in the Philippines, according to information provided by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event was recorded at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, increasing the potential for surface damage.

While local authorities are yet to provide a complete assessment, they are actively addressing potential impacts on communities and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

