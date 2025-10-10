Left Menu

Explosion Shakes Rural Tennessee: Military Plant Blast Rocks Communities

A significant explosion occurred at a military explosives manufacturing plant in Bucksnort, Tennessee, impacting the surrounding areas and prompting extensive emergency response. The blast at Accurate Energetic Systems rattled homes miles away. Continued explosions have hampered emergency operations, with no immediate reports of injuries.

A powerful explosion erupted at a military explosives facility in rural Tennessee early Friday, causing widespread alarm among residents and triggering an emergency response, local authorities reported.

The blast took place at Accurate Energetic Systems, located near Bucksnort, approximately 97 kilometers southwest of Nashville, according to the Hickman County Sheriff's Office. The office advised locals through social media to steer clear of the area so emergency crews could operate without hindrance.

Ongoing explosions prevented responders from entering the site, reported Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart to the Associated Press by phone. No immediate information on casualties was available. Meanwhile, videos depicting scenes of fire and smoke were broadcasted by WTVF-TV, illustrating the impact of the explosion.

