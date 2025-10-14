Left Menu

Tragic Mine Collapse in Venezuela Claims Lives

A devastating mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela has resulted in the loss of at least 14 lives according to emergency officials. The collapse followed heavy rains, and recovery efforts are ongoing with bodies found in separate shafts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 14-10-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 06:56 IST
Tragic Mine Collapse in Venezuela Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

A mine collapse in the El Callao municipality of southern Venezuela has claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals, emergency officials confirmed on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred following intense rainfall in the area, which contributed to the destabilization of the mine's structure.

The National System teams have initiated recovery operations, with bodies being discovered in three distinct shafts as the search continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG: Amit Shah.

Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' com...

 India
2
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
3
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
4
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025