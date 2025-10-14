Tragic Mine Collapse in Venezuela Claims Lives
A devastating mine collapse in El Callao, Venezuela has resulted in the loss of at least 14 lives according to emergency officials. The collapse followed heavy rains, and recovery efforts are ongoing with bodies found in separate shafts.
A mine collapse in the El Callao municipality of southern Venezuela has claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals, emergency officials confirmed on Monday.
The tragic incident occurred following intense rainfall in the area, which contributed to the destabilization of the mine's structure.
The National System teams have initiated recovery operations, with bodies being discovered in three distinct shafts as the search continues.
