Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Students in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two students in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on Monday night when a motorcycle collided with a tractor, according to the police.

Bharat Gupta, 17, and Akash Rajput, 18, both residents of Mahoba, died in the incident, while Anil and Satyam, the other two students involved, sustained serious injuries. They have been transferred to Jhansi Medical College for treatment, as stated by Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar.

The unfortunate collision happened at Rivai Morh near Dhawar village. The tractor driver fled the scene and left the vehicle behind. Police efforts are underway to apprehend the driver responsible for the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)