Construction on Riverbanks Sparks Public Outcry in Dehradun

Construction efforts have resumed along Dehradun's riverbanks, triggering significant public discontent. This comes after devastating monsoons that resulted in 133 deaths statewide and left 88 people missing.

Locals accuse builders of narrowing river widths and tarnishing Dehradun's natural allure by erecting hotels and resorts. Political actions have allegedly facilitated these encroachments, making it challenging to reconstruct responsibly.

Environmentalists and locals urge for stricter regulation and awareness to prevent further ecological harm. Politicians from both parties recognize the issue, yet tangible actions remain to be seen.