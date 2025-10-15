Left Menu

Construction on Riverbanks Sparks Public Outcry in Dehradun

Construction has resumed in Dehradun along riverbanks, causing public outcry. This follows monsoon devastations that left many dead and missing. Locals blame rapid construction for shrinking river widths and environmental degradation. Politicians have been accused of facilitating settlements for vote banks, complicating the issue of removing encroachments.

Updated: 15-10-2025 08:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Construction efforts have resumed along Dehradun's riverbanks, triggering significant public discontent. This comes after devastating monsoons that resulted in 133 deaths statewide and left 88 people missing.

Locals accuse builders of narrowing river widths and tarnishing Dehradun's natural allure by erecting hotels and resorts. Political actions have allegedly facilitated these encroachments, making it challenging to reconstruct responsibly.

Environmentalists and locals urge for stricter regulation and awareness to prevent further ecological harm. Politicians from both parties recognize the issue, yet tangible actions remain to be seen.

