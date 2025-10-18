Disabled man falls from scooter after accident in Thane, demands deputy CM Shinde’s presence

A disabled man refused to move after he fell from his modified scooter following an accident in Maharashtar's Thane on Saturday, demanding the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who hails from the city.

The situation was defused when the traffic police arrived and persuaded the man to give up his demand. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A motorcycle rammed into a three-wheeled scooter carrying a man with a disability near the Manpada Metro station on the under-construction Metro 4 line, said officials.

The man fell on the road and suffered a minor injury. However, he refused to move from the spot, blaming the ongoing Metro work for the accident. He also demanded that Shinde visit him there. The injured man also claimed that an unidentified autorickshaw driver took away his aluminium walking stick amid the commotion, which briefly affected vehicular movement on the busy road.

Traffic police arrived at the scene and pacified him with the assurance of appropriate action. The man later visited the local police station to file a complaint regarding his missing stick, said an official.

Officials connected with the Mumbai Metro 4 clarified that no construction activity was underway at the specific location at the time of the accident. The road is in motorable condition with no obstructions related to the Metro project, they said.

