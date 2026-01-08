Fadnavis hits back at Raj's 'outsider' jibe by citing Gadkari's role in Mumbai's development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reacted to Raj Thackeray's ''outsider cannot develop Mumbai'' jibe by citing the example of Union minister Nitin Gadkari's contribution in the metropolis' growth.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, during an interview, had called Fadnavis an outsider to Mumbai.

Taking part in a talk show for the January 15 Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls, the CM hit back saying, ''Raj Thackeray has made me an outsider to Mumbai. However, those who were born in Mumbai could not bring about development. They are now getting old, so what development will they bring about now.'' ''The first name that comes up for development of Mumbai is Nitin Gadkari, who built 55 flyovers and Worli Bandra sea link (when he was state minister). After that, 360 degree development was done by me and Eknath Shinde under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' the CM asserted.

Asked about a suggestion he would like to give new corporators, Fadnavis said elected representatives must not behave as if they own the area they represent.

''It is like no work should be done without asking them, which is absolutely wrong. They should do away with this feeling that they are the kings of their areas. The feeling of serving society must increase,'' Fadnavis said.

Asked whether he had ever contemplated rebellion when things may not have gone as per his wishes in the party, the CM said he had learnt from a very young age that ''patience is a virtue in politics and patience is very important in politics''.

''I have a lot of patience even after going through many phases in politics. I have not lost my enthusiasm and struggle. Patience is important to be successful in politics,'' he added.

Highlighting development in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the the city has 24/7 water supply, concrete roads, web of flyovers, several civic projects etc.

''More than one lakh persons got employment in Mihan. Huge industrial development is taking place due to the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway. It is attracting investments from all sectors right from IT, defence, green energy to FMCGs. Almost 90 per cent of land in Mihan has been allotted. Only some SEZ land is available. A total of 32 industries have started and 23 industries are in process of starting,'' he informed.

Not just Nagpur and Vidarbha but every city and district of Maharashtra has BJP's development impact, Fadnavis asserted.

