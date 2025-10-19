Low pressure likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Oct 21: Met dept

Heavy rain is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hours, as a low pressure is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around October 21, the Regional Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

For the next 24 hours, the department predicted heavy rain in the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Theni and Tenkasi districts in Tamil Nadu and also in Kerala.

For Chennai and its neighbourhood district, the Met department predicted there may be one or two spells of light-moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur in some areas.

Tamil Nadu has been receiving heavy rainfall over the last two-three days following the onset of the North East Monsoon on October 16.

Meanwhile, on the amount of rainfall recorded in Tamil Nadu, the Met office said, Kothagiri district in Nilgiris received the maximum at 14 cm, while Sirkali in Mayiladuthurai district recorded the minimum at 1 cm in the last 24 hours.

In its bulletin on Sunday, the Meteorological department said the Upper Air Cyclonic circulation persists over the South Andaman Sea and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and extends up to 1.5 km above sea level.

''Under its influence, a Low Pressure is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around October 21, 2025. It is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate further into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours,'' the bulletin said.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail off South Tamil Nadu coast, over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Those fishermen who are out in deep sea over the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal are advised to return to coast by the morning of October 21, the bulletin added.

