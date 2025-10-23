Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elephants Killed by Electrical Mishap

Two elephants died by electrocution in West Karbi Anglong when they encountered poorly maintained electrical lines while foraging. Officials from the Forest Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the Kharkhana Bill village.

Tragedy struck in West Karbi Anglong district as two wild elephants lost their lives after coming into contact with live electrical wires. The incident, which unfolded in Kharkhana Bill village, has raised concerns about infrastructure safety.

The unfortunate event occurred while the elephants foraged from a nearby forest, highlighting the potential dangers posed by poorly maintained electrical lines. A preliminary investigation by the Forest Department suggested maintenance negligence as a key factor in their deaths.

Officials have launched a thorough investigation to determine the extent of infrastructural lapses and prevent future occurrences. The incident has sparked discussions on wildlife safety and human infrastructure interplay.

