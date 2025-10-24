Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, predicting rainfall in Odisha until October 27. This weather pattern is expected to result in light to moderate rainfall across multiple districts.

The low-pressure system arose due to upper air cyclonic circulation in the region, specifically affecting the southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea, the IMD reported on Friday.

The system is forecasted to move in a west-northwest direction and intensify over the next 24 hours, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow warning. The warning advises residents of 12 districts to prepare for rainfall on Friday, 21 districts on Saturday and Sunday, with statewide effects by Monday, October 27.